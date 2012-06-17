Astonishing Pictures Of A Brazilian Tribe Never Seen By Modern civilisation

There’s a tribe in Brazil that has never been seen before… until now.



Video of the tribe will be featured on the BBC’s Human Planet on Thursday night. We’ve got images now from a site that is campaigning to protect the tribe from loggers.

Photo: Courtesy of uncontactedtribes.org

Photo: Courtesy of uncontactedtribes.org

Photo: Courtesy of uncontactedtribes.org

