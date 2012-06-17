Astonishing Pictures Of A Brazilian Tribe Never Seen By Modern civilisation

Gus Lubin

There’s a tribe in Brazil that has never been seen before… until now.

Video of the tribe will be featured on the BBC’s Human Planet on Thursday night. We’ve got images now from a site that is campaigning to protect the tribe from loggers.

tribe

Photo: Courtesy of uncontactedtribes.org

tribe

Photo: Courtesy of uncontactedtribes.org

tribe

Photo: Courtesy of uncontactedtribes.org

