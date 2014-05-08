Brazilian Teenagers Bring Joy To Elderly Americans Through The Magic Of Video Chat [The Brief]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A really sweet viral video is making the rounds that shows how Brazil’s CNA language school chain helps its students form genuine human connections with people across the globe. The video, made by the ad agency FCB Brazil, shows how CNA paired up its teenage Brazilian students with elderly Americans living in assisted living facilities. Watch as the teens and adults form a real relationship, and try not to cry when the kids start telling the old folks they love them:

NBCUniversal paid $US7.65 billion to win the rights to the Olympic games from 2021 through 2032. NBCU now has the rights to the next nine Olympics, winter and summer.

In other NBC news, the company became the first TV network to purchase Facebook’s new in-stream video ads. NBC is promoting three new shows: Rosemary’s Baby, The Night Shift, and Undateable.

YouTube global creator development and management lead Bing Chen is leaving Google to join a stealth startup.

Publicis North America appointed Dawn Winchester to the role of chief digital officer, a newly created position. Winchester comes to Publicis North America from R/GA, where she has spent the past 14 years, most recently serving as chief marketing services officer.

Millennial Media got slaughtered on the stock market yesterday, dropping 45% in after-hours trading to $US2.90 after an earnings report that was worse than expected. Analysts were looking for $US96.4 million in revenues next quarter, but Millennial is forecasting $US70-75 million.

Apple vice president of worldwide corporate communications Katie Cotton is leaving the company after 18 years.

Old Navy and Abercrombie have opened stores in China where the retail experience is pretty identical to what we see here in the United States. Ad Age has the story.

