Brazilian Sovereign Debt Auction Fails For The THIRD TIME

Contagion from Europe’s debt crisis has caused Brazil to cancel an auction for its longest-term government bonds. It’s the third time this has happened in just a month.



The government received no bids it found acceptable for the 150 million reais ($81 million) of 10 per cent notes due in 2021 offered yesterday. There’s 6 billion reais of the securities outstanding, less than 20 per cent of the 34 billion-real average for the country’s six other fixed-rate notes, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Demand has dried up for less-traded emerging market securities such as these long-term bonds from Brazil…

Foreign investors have disappeared from debt auctions, adding to the Treasury’s struggles, said Paribas’s Donadio and Tony Volpon, Latin America strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in New York. International money managers have backed off amid concern Europe’s debt crisis will spread, said Volpon.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Paulo Valle said “volatility” in global markets has created a yield premium that Brazil “won’t sanction.” The government doesn’t release average yields bid at failed auctions.

…but there’s more to it, as the comment above shows. It’s another example of bond issuers not believing the ugly yields on offer in the market. Sort of like what is happening in the U.S. as well.

