Brazilian Soccer Legend Ronaldinho Is Renting His House In Rio For $US15,000 A Night During The World Cup

Ronaldinho, the 34-year-old Brazilian midfielder and FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005, listed his mansion in Rio de Janeiro on Airbnb for $US15,437 a day for the World Cup, according to Curbed.

The five bedroom, six bathroom house also has a home theatre, an outdoor pagoda, a yoga room, hammocks in the bedrooms, and TV’s in the bathrooms. There’s also an abundance of Ronaldinho-themed artwork.

According to the listing, the closest beaches are a 1o minute drive.

