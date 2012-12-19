Brazilian Soccer Star Ronaldo Lost 40 Pounds

Photo: Big Lead Sports

Brazilian soccer star Ronaldo put on a lot of weight after retiring. But the former striker dedicated the past four months to getting fit again and is down almost 40 pounds, according to SI.Ronaldo lost the weight in the public eye on a televised series called the “Fantastico.” The show followed Ronaldo through his intense work outs.



Ronaldo is still involved in soccer as part of the 2014 World Cup planning committee.

