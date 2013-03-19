Brazilian Soccer Game Delayed After A Swarm Of Bees Invaded The Goal

Photo: YouTube

Yesterday’s Brazilian soccer game between Ponte Preta and Atletico Sorocaba was delayed for 15 minutes after a large number of bees attached themselves to the goal.According to Sport.es, the fire department had to be called in after officials weren’t able to scare off the bees with fire.



As the video below shows, firefighters doused the bees with some sort of liquid, and then sprayed them with an extinguisher. The game resumed and Preta won 2-1.

Here’s the video (via Dirty Tackle):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.