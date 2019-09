Spain will not qualify for the World Cup’s knockout stage after losing to Chile 2-0, the defending champion’s second straight loss in the group stage.

This pleased one Brazilian fan greatly, who gleefully held up his iPad to the camera with the message “Adios Spana” written on the screen.

Harsh.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.