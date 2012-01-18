Brazilian Soccer Club Flemengo Owes Ronaldinho More Than $2 Million

Ronaldinho is one of the five highest-paid soccer players in the world, and one of the 30 highest-paid athletes in the world. But that doen’t mean much considering his Brazilian club hasn’t paid in five months.



According to Yahoo! Sports, Ronaldinho is now threatening to quit Flamengo in Bazil’s Serie A because the team owes him over $2 million. The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year is reported to have offers to join other clubs in Italy, Spain, and South America.

Of the $24 million Ronaldinho was to earn in 2012, $6.5 million was to come from his salary with Flamengo. However, according to his deal, 75% of his salary was to be paid by a marketing group, who stopped paying the striker five months ago, and now owe him $2.05 million.

Ronaldinho returned to Brazil last year in hopes of earning a spot on the Brazilian national team. The 2014 World Cup will be held in Brazil.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.