Brazil's Currency Is Surging After A Pro-Business Presidential Candidate Makes The Runoff

The Brazilian real is surging after pro-business presidential candidate Aecio Neves earned enough votes in Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday to force a runoff with incumbent Dilma Rousseff.

In early trade on Monday, the real was up 3% against the dollar.

Over the past month, the real has fallen about 9% against the dollar as the Brazilian economy has flagged.

The runoff is set for Oct. 26.

Here’s the early surge in the real as trading opened Monday morning.

