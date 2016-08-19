Brazilian police want to charge US swimmers Ryan Lochte and Jimmy Feigen with lying over robbery claims

Ryan Lochte has been accused of giving false testimony. Picture: Getty Images

Brazilian police have indicted US Olympic gold medalists Ryan Lochte and Jimmy Feigen on charges of giving false testimony, according to local media group GloboNews.

Lochte and Feigen, along with teammates Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger, claimed they robbed at gunpoint in their taxi at a Rio de Janeiro service statio on Sunday. Bentz and Conger were questioned by police on Wednesday after they were stopped trying to fly out of Brazil, and allegedly confessed that Lochte fabricated the story. They have been released and are free to return to the US, and will not be charged. Lochte is already back on US soil and has not responded to subsequent allegations that they made up the story. Police say Feigen is still in Brazil.

The four US swimmers have been subsequently accused of vandalism by the petrol station owner, with security guards at the station reportedly telling police the swimmers used the bathroom at around 6am and a bathroom door was broken. The guards claimed the taxi was told not to leave, and police were called.

GloboNews claims to have footage of one of the swimmers urinating on the bathroom floor at the service station.

Under Brazilian law, giving false testimony to police could result in up to six months in jail or a fine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.