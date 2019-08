Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Paraty in Brazil to attend the Bloco da Lama Carnival. Everyone lathers their bodies in thick mud as they sing and dance by water.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.