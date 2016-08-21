Brazilian goalie makes amazing save in penalty kicks to open door for Brazil's gold medal

The Brazilian men’s soccer team won the gold medal at the Rio Olympics on Saturday.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first half, Germany scored in the second half and both teams remained gridlocked through the rest of the game, eventually going into penalty kicks.

On Germany’s fifth and final kick, with both teams tied, having converted all four of their penalty kicks, Brazilian goalie Weverton Pereira da Silva came up with the save of his life.

As Germany’s Nils Petersen took his shot, Weverton guessed correctly, stretched out, and stopped the ball.

Another angle:

It was a brilliant save that opened the door for Brazil. On their fifth and final kick, Neymar nailed it with ease, sealing the gold for Brazil in soccer for the first time in Olympic history.

While Neymar was rightfully the hero for Brazil, it couldn’t have been done without Weverton, who let out a roar afterward.

NOW WATCH: LeBron James reveals the real reason he wore the Ultimate Warrior shirt after winning the NBA Finals



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.