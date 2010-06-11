The European Debt Hole Is Now Sucking Liquidity Out Of Brazil

This sucks.

What happens in Europe matters in Brazil.Yield premiums for Brazilian companies, the amount of higher interest they need to pay vs. benchmarks, increased as financial uncertainty rocked Europe.



As a result, Brazilian companies have postponed international bond issues for the the sixth straight week. It’s the longest dry spell in fourteen months:

Bloomberg:

The average yield difference on Brazilian corporate dollar bonds over U.S. Treasuries has jumped 69 basis points to 329 since Braskem SA, Latin America’s biggest petrochemical producer, sold $400 million of notes on April 30 in the last overseas offering, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s CEMBI index.

…

The drought snaps a record start to the year in which Brazilian companies sold $15.1 billion of international debt from January through April, equal to a monthly average of $3.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Total sales in the U.S. corporate market, by comparison, fell to $37.4 billion in May from a $103 billion average in the first four months.

Companies are unwilling to accept the higher interest rates right now, but if higher premiums persist, it’s only a matter of time before they need to come around to the new reality. Credit availability is being sucked out of the Brazilian market, thanks to, as Max Keiser has described, a black hole of debt in Europe.

