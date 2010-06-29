Brazilian Banker Invents Code To Guard His Files That Is Impenetrable To The Police

A Brazilian banker used Truecrypt and an unnamed algorithm, reportedly based on the 256-bit AES standard to defy policemen and FBI agents and make it impossible for them to read his files, says the Guardian.



Makes you wonder what he has in there.

Anyway, the real life James Bond, Daniel Dantas, is suspected of espionage.

Exciting, right?

Daniel founded Opportunity Asset Management in 1994 and was (apparently) officially arrested for bribing a police officer.

He isn’t required to tell the Brazilian National Institute of Criminology his password by law. So they tried to crack his 5 hard drives … for 5 months.

Then they handed it over to the FBI, who couldn’t figure it out either. Even though they tried for 12 months!

Their strategy was testing a bunch of different password combinations from known police data, according to Globo, a Brazilian newspaper.

The two programs he used are available online. The first, Truecrypt, you can find here for free. The second seems unknown or maybe the police are protecting its name so no one else can hide information from them.

