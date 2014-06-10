What Brazil's Brand-New, $US3.6-Billion World Cup Stadiums Look Like

REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro The Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza.

The construction and renovation of 12 soccer stadiums for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was plagued by cost overruns, legacy concerns, and missed construction deadlines.

There are also questions about the point of spending $3.6 billion on stadiums, some of which don’t seem to have long-term uses, when other basic social services are underfunded.

These photos of the 12 host venues reflect the complexity of the Brazil World Cup. The venues are striking and surrounded by natural beauty. But they’re also sometimes way behind schedule, sometimes tucked between slums, and sometimes needlessly expensive.

Our favourites: the Estadio das Dunas in Natal and the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba.

Our least favourites: the depressing Arena Pernabumco in Recife.

