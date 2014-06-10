What Brazil's Brand-New, $US3.6-Billion World Cup Stadiums Look Like

The construction and renovation of 12 soccer stadiums for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was plagued by cost overruns, legacy concerns, and missed construction deadlines.
There are also questions about the point of spending $3.6 billion on stadiums, some of which don’t seem to have long-term uses, when other basic social services are underfunded.
These photos of the 12 host venues reflect the complexity of the Brazil World Cup. The venues are striking and surrounded by natural beauty. But they’re also sometimes way behind schedule, sometimes tucked between slums, and sometimes needlessly expensive.
Our favourites: the Estadio das Dunas in Natal and the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba.
Our least favourites: the depressing Arena Pernabumco in Recife.
The historic stadium once held nearly 200,000 people. After a $US536-million renovation, the capacity is now 78,000.
It's the smallest of the World Cup arenas with 42,000 seats. But it still cost $US400 million to build.
Manaus is in the middle of the jungle, and doesn't have a top-flight club team. It doesn't need a 45,000-seat arena.
A bunch of other arenas have been finished for months, like the renovated Estadio Nacional in Brasilia ...
The arena is owned by the state of Bahia, and should have a long legacy after signing a $US100 million sponsorship deal with Itaipava.
A huge portion of temporary bleachers wasn't approved for the arena's final test event in early June.
Organisers say it will be ready to go for the opening game on June 12, but it's coming down to the wire.
After a $US130-million renovation, it has a bunch of modern touches, like a roof that collects rain water.
