This Awesome Street Art Is Popping Up All Over Rio De Janeiro

Brazil is a country that shows its feelings through art, and the most visible art form of all is graffiti. And as of 2009, it’s also fully legal provided you have permission from the building owner.

In the shadow of the planet’s biggest sporting event, the World Cup, street artists across the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo are expressing themselves through spray paint. Some of the art proudly celebrates Brazil and its soccer team.

Much of it, however, is in protest. Despite the massive amount of money the South American country is spending to get the games in order, an enormous chunk of the population still struggles economically. Street artists point out this injustice in a beautiful way.

We spotted this awesome package of photos taken by Reuters photographers from around Brazil that tells the story of a nation’s feelings pre-World Cup.

