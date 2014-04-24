What Brazil's Brand-New Soccer Stadiums Look Like 50 Days Before The World Cup

With 50 days to go before the first game of the World Cup, Brazil is rushing to finish the last of its brand new stadiums.
The Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo is the most worrisome venue. Construction was delayed after a worker died last month, and there is still a significant amount of work to be done before it hosts the opening game on June 12th.
Three other stadiums — in Porto Alegre, Curitiba, and Cuiaba — also have FIFA worried.
It’s not all bad, though. Eight of the 12 World Cup stadiums are ready to go, and many of them are stunning.
These photos of the 12 host venues reflect the complexity of the Brazil World Cup. The venues are striking, surrounded by natural beauty. But they’re also sometimes half-built, sometimes tucked between slums, and sometimes needlessly expensive.
The historic stadium once held nearly 200,000 people. After a renovation, the capacity is now 78,000.
It's the smallest of the World Cup arenas at 42,000 seats. But it still cost $US400 million to build.
Manaus is in the middle of the jungle, and doesn't have a top-flight club team. It doesn't need a 45,000-seat arena.
The arena is owned by the state of Bahia, and should have a long legacy after signing a $US100 million sponsorship deal with Itaipava.
It's the furthest behind scheduled after the deaths of multiple construction workers in the last year.
Another worrisome stadium in the Arena de Baixada in Curitiba. Here's what it looked like in February.
The last of the 12 arenas, the Beira Rio in Porto Alegre, has yet to finish supplemental construction projects for media and sponsors.
The stadium is open (and awesome-looking), but FIFA still has worries about its readiness to host everything that comes with a World Cup.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.