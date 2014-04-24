What Brazil's Brand-New Soccer Stadiums Look Like 50 Days Before The World Cup

With 50 days to go before the first game of the World Cup, Brazil is rushing to finish the last of its brand new stadiums.

The Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo is the most worrisome venue. Construction was delayed after a worker died last month, and there is still a significant amount of work to be done before it hosts the opening game on June 12th.

Three other stadiums — in Porto Alegre, Curitiba, and Cuiaba — also have FIFA worried.

It’s not all bad, though. Eight of the 12 World Cup stadiums are ready to go, and many of them are stunning.

These photos of the 12 host venues reflect the complexity of the Brazil World Cup. The venues are striking, surrounded by natural beauty. But they’re also sometimes half-built, sometimes tucked between slums, and sometimes needlessly expensive.

Let's start with the good news: the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro is finished.

The historic stadium once held nearly 200,000 people. After a renovation, the capacity is now 78,000.

The Maracana is in the thick of Rio, right down the road from the Mangueira slum.

A bunch of other arenas are ready to go too, like the brand new Estadio Nacional in Brasilia...

And the gorgeous Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza.

And the renovated Estadio Mineiro in Belo Horizonte, which even hosted a Beyonce concert last year.

The most striking arena from above: The brand new Arena das Dunas in Natal.

It's the smallest of the World Cup arenas at 42,000 seats. But it still cost $US400 million to build.

On the other end of the spectrum, the newly built Arena Pernambuco in Recife is the ugliest arena.

The most controversial arena is probably the Arena Amazonia in Manaus.

Manaus is in the middle of the jungle, and doesn't have a top-flight club team. It doesn't need a 45,000-seat arena.

It's gorgeous, but its fate after the World Cup is unclear.

The Arena Fonte Nova sits on the shores of the Dique do Tororo lake in Salvador.

It had to be repaired last year after a portion of the roof caved in.

The arena is owned by the state of Bahia, and should have a long legacy after signing a $US100 million sponsorship deal with Itaipava.

And now we get to the unfinished arenas. The biggest worry is the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo.

It's the furthest behind scheduled after the deaths of multiple construction workers in the last year.

The arena is scheduled to hold a test event on May 17th or 18th.

The field is lush, but the stadium itself is facing a race against the clock.

Another worrisome stadium in the Arena de Baixada in Curitiba. Here's what it looked like in February.

It's nearly finished now, but 27,000 seats still have to be installed in the next six weeks.

A May 14th test event is the hard deadline to finish it.

The Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba is painfully close to completion.

It's a stunner...

But the upper deck has no seats yet.

It was supposed to be inaugurated this weekend, but that was cancelled because of the seats issues.

The last of the 12 arenas, the Beira Rio in Porto Alegre, has yet to finish supplemental construction projects for media and sponsors.

The stadium is open (and awesome-looking), but FIFA still has worries about its readiness to host everything that comes with a World Cup.

