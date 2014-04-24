What Brazil's Brand-New Soccer Stadiums Look Like 50 Days Before The World Cup

With 50 days to go before the first game of the World Cup, Brazil is rushing to finish the last of its brand new stadiums.

The Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo is the most worrisome venue. Construction was delayed after a worker died last month, and there is still a significant amount of work to be done before it hosts the opening game on June 12th.

Three other stadiums — in Porto Alegre, Curitiba, and Cuiaba — also have FIFA worried.

It’s not all bad, though. Eight of the 12 World Cup stadiums are ready to go, and many of them are stunning.

These photos of the 12 host venues reflect the complexity of the Brazil World Cup. The venues are striking, surrounded by natural beauty. But they’re also sometimes half-built, sometimes tucked between slums, and sometimes needlessly expensive.

