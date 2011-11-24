Chevron Falls As Brazil Suspends Operations Until Oil Spill Probe Is Finished

The Board of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) in Brazil, has suspended Chevron’s operations in the country, until it completes an investigation into the oil spill at the Frade Field off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.



But Chevron has told CNBC that it hasn’t received official confirmation of a licence suspension in Brazil. Chevron’s stock is off nearly 2% on the news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.