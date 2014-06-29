Brazil Survives In World Cup As Chile's Final Penalty Kick Hits The Post

Brazil survived their round of 16 match with a win over Chile in a penalty shoot-out.

Brazil and Chile were still tied 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of extra time before Brazil beat Chile 3-2 in penalties.

Brazil’s goalkeeper Julio Cesar made two big saves in the penalty shootout. But Chile still had a chance to equalise in the fifth frame when Gonzalo Jara had his shoot hit the goalpost and bounce out, giving Brazil the win.



The match almost didn’t make it to the penalty shoot-out.

Brazil nearly lost in the final minute of extra time when Chile’s Mauricio Pinilla broke loose and had his shot on goal hit the crossbar. Two inches lower and Chile would have been through and Brazil would have been out.



Chile came so close to a monumental upset over the overwhelming favourites to win it all.

But in the knockout stage it is all about surviving and advancing and that’s what Brazil did.

