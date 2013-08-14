Brazil Sues Samsung For More Than $US100 Million Over Poor Working Conditions

Brazil has filed a lawsuit against Samsung alleging poor working conditions at a factory in the Amazon and demanding more than $US100 million in damages, the government said.

The Ministry of Labour said on Tuesday employees at the factory worked up to 15 hours a day, including 10 hours on their feet, and sometimes for 27 days straight.

The audit was performed at the Manaus plant, one of the largest of Samsung’s 25 factories worldwide. The facility employs 6,000 workers and supplies all of Latin America.

The South Korean electronic giant “subjects its employees to the risk of illness from repetitive activity and the intense pace of work on the assembly line,” the labour ministry said.

The government is seeking 250 million reals ($US108 million) in “collective moral damages.” Samsung already faces some 1,200 legal complaints by workers at Manaus.

