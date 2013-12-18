Brazil's Under-17 Soccer Team Gives Up Against The US, Literally Stops Playing

A bizarre scene unfolded at the Nike International Friendlies in Florida earlier this week where Brazil’s under-17 team refused to keep playing during a 4-1 loss to the United States.

After Brazil picked up a second red card with five minutes to play, their players stopped playing and simply stood at the midfield line with their hands on their hips.

The U.S. team stood on the ball and waited for time to run out.

The U.S. won the tournament after the referee ended the game with 27 seconds still left on the clock:

Here’s the full video (via 101 Great Goals):

