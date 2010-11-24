Brazil Fears Airports Will Be An Embarrassment When It Hosts 2014 World Cup

Photo: Wikimedia

Brazil is set to host the 2014 World Cup, but sports minister Orlando Silver doesn’t believe the country’s airports are prepared to handle the huge influx of traffic.Brazil’s main mode of transportation between the host cities will be air travel, and the government has set aside $3.2 billion to refurbish the airports. But it appears the infrastructure isn’t the only problem.



“I think Infraero [Brazil’s airport authority] will have to change its conduct, behaviour and attitude, otherwise Brazil could suffer embarrassing situations in 2014,” Silva said.

Apparently, airport drama isn’t unique to the U.S. Hopefully, this wrinkle is ironed out in time for the World Cup to say nothing of the Summer Olympics in 2016.

