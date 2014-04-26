Ahead Of The World Cup, Here's Nike's Incredible Brazilian Soccer Ad From 1998

Wieden+Kennedy’s epic Nike ads have been a highlight of the World Cup for at least two decades. The ad company, which launched with Nike as a lead client, just released a new one for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil featuring an amateur game that escalates into a stadium match featuring Neymar, Ronaldo, and Rooney.

But perhaps the most iconic ad was a 1998 video of Ronaldo and other Brazilian stars kicking a ball around an airport, from the security line to the runway, while being chased by security, all to the catchy tune of “Mas que nada” by Sergio Mendes.

Ahead of the 1998 World Cup in France, it was also an iconic moment for the Brazilian soccer team and its creative and skillful style of play, called joga bonito or playing beautifully.

