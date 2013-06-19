Incredible Photos Of The Massive Protests In Brazil Over World Cup Spending

Nationwide protests in Brazil reached a high point last night when 100,000 people took to the streets of Rio de Janeiro.



The protests started after a hike in bus fares.

But they have since broadened in scope to include police brutality, political corruption, and massive government spending two major international sporting events.

The country is spending billions in public money to host the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics while poverty, education, and poor public services remain huge issues.

Some protesters held signs reading, “DO NOT COME TO THE WORLD CUP,” and a World Cup boycott video that blasts World Cup spending as wasteful and irresponsible is making the rounds online today.

The Brazilian government will spend an estimated $13 million on the World Cup. The protests coincide with the Confederations Cup — an international soccer tournament meant to be a dress rehearsal for next summer’s World Cup.

