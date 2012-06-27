Brazilian Criminals Will See Their Jail Time Reduced By Four Days For Every Book They Read

Photo: Flickr/Jennifer Balaco

Remember writing book reports in grade school? Well if you were good at those, you’d do great in Brazil’s penitentiary system. Reuters reports that as part of a new program being launched in four federal Brazilian prisons, inmates will be offered an incentive to read: four days reduced from their sentence for each book read.



Inmates will be given four weeks to finish one of 12 classic works and at the conclusion, they must write an essay using proper grammer.

The program is being called “Redemption through Reading.” The maximum amount of days inmates can reduce their sentence by per year is capped at 48.

The plan is unusual, but not totally unique. Earlier this year a Bay Area judge, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, gave a similar stipulation to an American suspect, according to the Daily News’ PageViews blog.

23-year-old Otis Mobley Jr had reportedly tried to sell a grenade launcher to an undercover federal agent, and the transaction ended in a gunfight. Gonzalez Rogers ruled that he could be released pending trial as long as he read for an hour a day and spent half an hour writing reports on what he’s read.

