Crazy Footage Of Brazilian Police Helicopter Shooting At Drug Trafficker 's Car Leaks

Brazilian police are facing an investigation after footage emerged of a police helicopter firing at a speeding car in a dense residential area, the New York Times reports.



The chase of a suspected drug trafficker took place in a Rio favela back in May 2012, but the footage was aired for the first time by television station Globo on Sunday.



According to the New York Times, one officer can be heard saying “It looks like him, right?” as the suspect walks to his car.

“That’s right; it looks like him,” another can be heard saying.

Before the firing starts, one officer screams “Get it!”

The suspect, 36-year-old Márcio José Sabino Pereira (aka “The Mathematician), was found dead in a car the next day. A prominent prosecutor told reporters on Monday that he would be reopening an investigation into Pereira’s death.

