BRAZIL'S MOST CIRCULATED PAPER: 'Nobody Knows What Is Happening'

As chilling images of the protests in Brazil are beamed across the world, it’s only natural that the country looks to its leaders for answers.



But as Fohla de Sao Paulo, the country’s largest circulating newspaper, points out, even President Dilma Rousseff has no answers.

The paper’s op-ed page echoes what people across the world are thinking — ‘Nobody knows what is happening’.

According to reports, the protests were sparked by a public transportation fare hike and eventually built to 200,000 Brazilians taking to the streets to demonstrate against corruption, violence, and poor public services.

But how to begin to address those massive concerns and stop the chaos?

From Fohla de Sao Paulo:

All that President Dilma Rousseff managed to say (through a spokesperson), on an absolutely spectacular day like yesterday, was that youth protests are legitimate. Ok, they are, yes.

But so what? And the demonstrations that are not only by the young are not totally peaceful?…

If there is a consensual recognition that the increase of the fares was a simple detonator, no authority in any instance has learned so far enough to venture an assessment of what is happening in the country and point out what – and who – is behind it.

It all seemed so wonderful in the Brazil oasis, and suddenly we are reliving the demonstrations of Tahrir Square in Cairo, so suddenly, without warning, without a crescendo. We were all caught by surprise. From paradise, we have slipped at least into limbo. What is happening in Brazil?

The difference between Brazil and Egypt, the op-ed goes continues, is that Egypt had an end game — topple the authoritarians.

But what to do in Brazil where the authoritarians are gone? How to appease the masses when what they want is so diverse, so hard to materialise, so unclear?

Worrisome stuff.

For the full op-ed, head to Fohla de Sao Paulo>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.