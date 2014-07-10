These 10 Front Pages Of Brazilian Newspapers Show The Country's Horror At The World Cup Loss

Tony Manfred

It’s the morning after Brazil suffered its worst loss ever at the World Cup.

Here’s how the front pages of Brazil’s newspapers handled it. Many opted to use words for “shame” (vexame, vergonha) while others opted for the HUMILHAÇÃO (no translation needed).

All front pages via Newseum.

Noticia Agora (Vitoria) — “Shame Of All Shames”:

Brazil newspaper front pageNewseum

Super Noticia (Belo Horizonte) — “Shame” (with a pun on “Hexa,” the word for Brazil winning its sixth World Cup):

Brazil cartoon front pageNewseum

Hoje Em Dia (Belo Horizonte) — “Shame”:

Brazil front page starNewseum

A Tarde (Salvador) — “Here Lies The Dream Of The Sixth Championship In 2014…. Dead Of Embarrassment”:

Brazil funeralNewseum

Jornal do Commercio (Recife) — “Mourning, Shame, Shame, Humiliation, Blackout”:

Brazil front page

Newseum

Lance! (Rio de Janeiro): “Indignation, anger, pain, frustration, irritation, shame, shame, disappointment … Say what you’re feeling and make your own cover of Lance!”:

Lance front pageNewseum

Metro (national) — [Black]

Metro front pageNewseum

Zero Hora (Porta Alegre) — “Fiasco”:

Fiasco front page brazilNewseum

O Liberal (Belem) — “Humiliation”:

O liberal brazil front pageNewseum

O Estado De Sao Paulo (Sao Paulo) — “Humiliation At Home”:

Sau paulo paperNewseum

