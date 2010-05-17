By Leading Talks To De-Nuclearize Iran, Brazil Is Snapping Up Key Oil Deals

What better example do you need of the shifting balance of power in the West?



President Lula da Silva arrived in Iran today representing our best hope of convincing Ahmadinejad to scale back his nuclear program.

But while leading negotiations for the free world, Lula is publicly signing oil deals with Iran:

Reuters:

Brazil and Iran are likely to sign a memorandum which would open the way for Brazilian companies to participate in the modernization of Iran’s oil sector, the head of Brazil’s energy regulator said on Saturday.

“We have equipment, the engineering and the parts for the oil sector that can help in their modernization,” Haroldo Lima told Reuters after meeting oil sector representatives in Iran.

In exchange, Iran could provide Brazil with drills to help in the exploration of deep-water oil, said Lima.

“In Brazil we have a great shortage of companies that have the capacity to do this exploration. They are making drills available,” he said.

Think America has the clout or goodwill to do that? Barack Obama was savaged in campaigns for showing willingness to meet with Iran.

Just another sign that America Has Lost Its Grip On The Western Hemisphere

