What Your iPhone Would Look Like If It Were A Brazilian Prison

These amazing works of Photoshop are ads for Brazilian magazine Go Outside.
The ads (scroll down for full size) feature three remote prisons shaped like an iPhone, a computer mouse, and a clock.
Presumably, they represent the confining monotony of working inside.
Look closely, and you will see a tiny person escaping from each of the prisons. The ads are startlingly complex in their design, yet simple in their message — break free from your hyper-connected, time constrained life and do something adventurous.
Talent Sãu Paulo is the agency behind the brilliant images.
