What Your iPhone Would Look Like If It Were A Brazilian Prison

This ad represents breaking free from your cell phone prison.

These amazing works of Photoshop are ads for Brazilian magazine Go Outside.



The ads (scroll down for full size) feature three remote prisons shaped like an iPhone, a computer mouse, and a clock.

Presumably, they represent the confining monotony of working inside.

Look closely, and you will see a tiny person escaping from each of the prisons. The ads are startlingly complex in their design, yet simple in their message — break free from your hyper-connected, time constrained life and do something adventurous.

Talent Sãu Paulo is the agency behind the brilliant images.

The computer mouse — redesigned as a prison.

Clocks can make one feel trapped.

This ad represents breaking free from your cell phone prison.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.