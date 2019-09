Photo: By kaysha on flickr

Today’s big numbers are out.First from Brazil: Year over year inflation of 5.99% was just a touch hotter than expectations. On a month over month basis, prices rose 0.83%.



For Chile: 0.3% sequentially, and 2.7% year over year.

