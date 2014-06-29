Brazil Had A Huge Goal Taken Away On A Controversial Handball Call

Brazil appeared to take a 2-1 lead in their knockout stage match against Chile when Hulk controlled a long pass with his chest and played a soft shot into the far corner of the net.

But the goal was immediately waived off when the referee called a handball and ruled that Hulk had actually controlled the ball with his arm.



After briefly celebrating, Hulk saw that a handball was going to be called and begged the assistant referee to change the call.

But replay seemed to show that not only did the ball hit Hulk’s upper-arm, but that his arm was extended away from his body and by trying to move his shoulder towards the ball, he moved his arm into the ball instead.



Here is the moment of contact.

Hulk claimed the ball hit his chest and armpit area.

But the referee was unconvinced and Hulk was given a yellow card.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.