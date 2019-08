Jerry Miszewski, a highliner from California, crossed the Espraiado Canyon in Brazil, 800 feet above the ground. He described the experience as “floating in the sky.”

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.