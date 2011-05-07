Brazil Has A Groupon Too, And It Just Landed A Huge Partnership

Group Buying Global (GBG), an international Groupon-like company with a $200 million revenue run rate, is partnering with Brazil-based Globo, one of the largest TV networks in the world.

Globo’s investment arm, Mosaico, purchased 40% of one of GBG’s sites, Clickon, which has a nine-digit revenue run rate. The new capital will help Clickon expand aggressively to new cities and produce large-scale advertising campaigns.

GBG is run by Klaus Hommels, a European angel investor who is well known for his early investments in Facebook, Skype, and Spotify.

