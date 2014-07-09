Brazil Loses 7-1 In The Most Shocking Meltdown In World Cup History

In one of the most jarring scorelines ever, Germany beat Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup semifinals, eliminating the hosts in humiliating and historic fashion.

Germany scored in the 11th, 23rd, 24th, 26th, 29th, 69th, and 79th minutes.

Brazil only made it 7-1 in the 90th minute.

It was a complete and utter collapse by the hosts.

Playing without Neymar, the team stormed out of the tunnel and threw themselves into the first 10 minutes. But after the first goal — scored by the unmarked Thomas Muller in the 11th minute — the Brazilians simply stopped playing. It was a succession of goals. As good as the Germans were, you don’t score five goals in 30 minutes, or four goals in six minutes, or seven goals in 90 minutes, without the other team folding.

Brazil folded. At home. Where they hadn’t lost a competitive match in 39 years.

According to Nate Silver, it was the most unexpected World Cup result ever.

David Luiz, Brazil’s captain for the semifinals, was crushed as he apologized to the nation in his postgame interview, saying (via O Globo):

“I just wanted to give a joy to the people who suffer much. Unfortunately we could not, sorry everyone, all Brazilians. Just wanted to see people smiling. Everyone knows how important it was for me. … They were better prepared better. It is a day of great sadness and a lot of learning too.”

Brutal:

The body language after the rout was on says it all:

