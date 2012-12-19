Brazil Falls To Record Low In FIFA Ranking

Brazil’s national team coach Luiz Felipe Scolari attends a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 30, 2012. Brazil have slumped five places to an all-time low 18th in the latest FIFA World Cup rankings as they struggle to regroup under new manager Scolari.

Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP/File

Brazil have slumped five places to an all-time low 18th in the latest FIFA World Cup rankings as they struggle to regroup under new manager Felipe Scolari.The 2002 World Cup-winning coach has been brought back to replace Mano Menezes in charge of a side badly in need of some fresh ideas before next June’s Confederations Cup where Brazil have been drawn with Italy, Mexico and Japan.



As World Cup hosts, the Brazilians have no qualifiers to play and have been involved in a series of friendly matches, the last of which ended in a 1-1 draw with Colombia in the United States.

In continental terms, Brazil are ranked only fifth in South America behind Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay.

World champions Spain stay top of the rankings followed by Germany and Argentina with Italy up one place to fourth and Colombia up three to fifth.

FIFA world rankings

1. Spain

2. Germany

3. Argentina

4. Italy (+1 place)

5. Colombia (+3)

6. England

7. Portugal (-3)

8. Netherlands (-1)

9. Russia

10. Croatia

11. Greece (+1)

12. Switzerland (+4)

13. Ecuador (+4)

14. Ivory Coast (+1)

15. Mexico (-1)

16. Uruguay (-5)

17. France (+1)

18. Brazil (-5)

19. Algeria

20. Sweden (+3)

