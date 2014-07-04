CHART: Brazil Ended Up With A Nightmare Draw At The World Cup

The quarterfinals match-up between Brazil and Colombia may turn out to be the biggest match of the World Cup as it features two of the top three teams in the world and the host-nation team against the team that has been the most dominant through their first four matches.

According to ESPN’s Soccer Power Index, Colombia is the third best team in the world with a rating of 89.4, just behind Brazil (90.6) and Argentina (89.6).

While Brazil has looked shaky at times in this tournament, Colombia has dominated, outscoring their opponents by nine goals so far, the best goal differential in the World Cup. We also see below just how tough Brazil’s side of the bracket is with four of the five top goal differentials, and four of the top five teams in the SPI (Germany is 4th, France 5th), all competing for one spot in the final.

If Brazil goes on to win the World Cup, nobody can accuse them of having a cupcake schedule.

