In Brazil, The Poor Can Get Plastic Surgery For Free

Photo: xornacerto/Flickr

In Brazil, there are 220 clinics across the country that treat poor citizens to free cosmetic surgery on the philosophy that beauty is a right, the AP reports.The notion springs from Ivo Pitanguy, a famed Brazilian plastic surgeon who believed that surgery can operate in the same way as psychoanalysis, raising a patient’s self-esteem, according to the AP.



A clinic in Rio de Janiero has done more than 14,000 free procedures, the AP writes, and more than 11.5 million operations happen in Brazil every year, with breast and buttock implants being the most popular.

On another related note, however, Brazil has just temporarily suspended the importation of breast implants, according to AFP Relax News. The country wants to assure that implants are not faulty—like the easily rupturable French-made implants that Brazil banned in December.

Last winter, Venezuela was offering free surgery to remove those French implants.

Now find out how to get your boob job done in South Korea >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.