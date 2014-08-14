Here's Everything We Know About The Private Jet That Crashed, Killing Brazil's Presidential Hopeful

A private jet carrying Brazilian presidential hopeful Eduardo Campos crashed this morning in Santos, Brazil.

According to O Globo, the 12-seat Cessna 560XL (registration code PR-AFA) reportedly crashed after an aborted landing in at Santos Air Base in nearby Guaruja, Brazil. The resulting crash left the Brazilian presidential candidate dead along with four other passengers and two pilots.

After attempting to land in bad weather, the jet swerved wildly before crashing into a densely populated neighbourhood, reported CNN.

The Cessna was reportedly flying nose down and “hit the ground like a rock,” witness Matheus Giovannini told CNN.

According to Ultimo Segundo, the Cessna was owned by Cessna Finance Export Corp. but operated by Sao Paulo-based AF Andrade Enterprises. The Brazilian National Aviation Agency (ANAC) told O Globo that the aircraft was inspected and certified to fly by the agency in February.

Introduced in 1996, the Cessna 560XL is an iteration of the Cessna Citation line of private jets. In 18 years of service, the plane has racked up a stellar safety record.

