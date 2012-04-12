Brazil Doesn't Want Nicki Minaj: 'Stay Wherever It Is You Are'

Here’s one moment Nicki Minaj may remember for life.



Late Friday night, Minaj tweeted about a future trip through Brazil. However, the South American country doesn’t seem too fond of the singer.

Almost immediately, @VisitBrasil, the Twitter feed for tourism throughout the country, reported back at the singer to stay home.

Both tweets have since been deleted, but immortalised in twitpics around the Web.

We’re guessing the country caught sight of her Grammy nightmare.

Photo: Twitter

