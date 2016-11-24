2 Brazilian parachutists pulled off an illegal jump from Sao Paulo's 2nd-tallest building

Arthur Zanella and Thiago Negao/Globo G1 Arthur Zanella and Thiago Negao don their gear before BASE jumping from a building in São Paulo, Brazil, November 2016.

Brazilian parachutists Arthur Zanella and Thiago Negao spent nearly a month planning their BASE jump from Sao Paulo’s Italia building.

And just before the duo pulled off the illegal jump last week, they were able to enjoy a bottle of wine and dinner at the 46-story building’s terrace restaurant.

After dining, the two slipped into a restroom to change into their gear BASE jumping, an extreme sport involving a jump from a fixed object like a building or cliff.

But they attracting attention as soon as they reemerged.

“We saw right away that people were looking at us because we were wearing jeans, T-shirt and backpack,” Zanella said, according to AFP.

In video posted by Brazilian newspaper Globo’s website G1, the pair can then be seen hurrying through an exit onto the building’s roof, which, at 541 feet tall, is the second-tallest in São Paulo and one of the tallest in Brazil.

A voice yelled “you can’t” a few moments before they leaped into their 13-second plunge, with three seconds of free fall, a clip of which you can see below.



The pair told G1 that they timed their landing for when traffic on the major street below the building would be reduced, and calculated their landing for when cars on the street would be stopped for a red light.

After their brief plunge, Zanella and Negao darted into a nearby subway stop, eventually heading off to a bar to celebrate their feat, according to AFP.

According to G1, the Italia building’s owners are still deciding whether they will take legal action against the jumpers.

You can see the full video of the duo’s jump at G1’s website.

