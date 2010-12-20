Is There A Secret Credit Problem In Brazil Ready To Explode?

Key emerging market Brazil may be in the beginnings of a credit crisis if an investigation into bailed out bank Banco Panimericano proves correct.



The investigation has uncovered problems in the country’s credit and asset backed security industry, according to Bloomberg.

What are the signs that there is a serious problem?

Costs for small banks are increasing

Certificate of deposit rates for small banks are increasing as they search for more capital

The commercial paper market is under pressure since the bailout

There has been a 23% rise in consumers paying loans late

But the major problem may be to come. Brazil’s surging inflation just went higher, and now economists see it at 5.4% for the next 12 months, according to Bloomberg.

If rates are raised to combat inflation, the result could be more defaults, rather than fewer, as the economy slows down and Brazil’s incredibly low unemployment goes the opposite way.

Read the full story at Bloomberg >

