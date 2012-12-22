Welcome To Mato Grosso, The Giant Swath Of Land That's Feeding The Entire World

Photo: FarmBureauTV

Since World War II, the U.S. has been hailed as the world’s breadbasket, pumping grains and meat from its fertile heartland out to the world.But another country is snatching that mantle away: Brazil.



In 2001, Brazilian agricultural exports totaled $16 billion, according to USDA analyst Oliver Flake. By 2010 exports had climbed to a record $62 billion and reached approximately $80 billion in 2011.

That represents an increase of 400 per cent over 10 years. Comparatively, U.S. exports rose about 175 per cent over the same period, Flake says.

What’s their secret?

A place called Mato Grosso.

