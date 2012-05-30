The 2014 World Cup Is Tearing Brazil Apart At The Seams

Photo: ESPN

Brazil faces a crucial next four years.The country has been given two opportunities to showcase its economic prowess and culture: the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics Games.



Preparation for both is already underway, but things haven’t gone smoothly.

The kind of corruption other Brazilian industries have dealt with for decades has, not surprisingly, moved into Cup preparations.

And just as other third-world countries have done when trying to fix things up for large events, Brazil is doing its best to hide the large part of its population it wants few to know about: the poor living in terrible, drug-ridden slums.

On Sunday, Bob Ley of ESPN’s Outside the Lines did a lengthy piece on what Brazil is doing to be ready in two years and how these preparations are affecting many of its residents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.