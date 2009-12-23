How Brazen Banks Cashed In On Fees From TARP Repayment

Here comes another payday on Wall Street, just in time for the holidays.



No, I’m not talking about the big bonuses you’ve been reading about already.

I mean a new one, courtesy of companies like Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America returning their federal bailout money and raising new capital to replace it.

Read the full article at Dealbook –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.