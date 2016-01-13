Two brawling brothers crashed into a cop car

Two brothers were having a “domestic argument,” according to Detroit police, who were called to the scene. Somehow, one of them ended up on the roof of a car, which collided into the cop who was on his way to their house for a domestic violence complaint.

One of the brothers was arrested on charges of domestic violence, the other for reckless driving, according to Click on Detroit.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.