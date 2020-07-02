A 10-person brawl broke out at an Arkansas restaurant after people fought over social distancing guidelines

Google Maps Saltgrass Steak House in Little Rock, Arkansas.

A fight broke out at Saltgrass Steak House in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday after customers argued over social distancing guidelines.

Video from the incident shows one woman yelling at a group of people who she says got too close to her.

As the fight escalated, at least 10 people became involved.

No charges have been filed in the brawl.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A brawl broke out inside an Arkansas restaurant over the weekend when customers argued over social distancing guidelines.

The brawl at Saltgrass Steak House in Little Rock, Arkansas, was recorded on Saturday night, and videos were later posted on Twitter.

Bystanders told KARK 4 News that the fight broke out after a woman wearing a face mask told other customers that they were sitting too close to her.

An employee said in a police report seen by KARK 4 News that the woman purposely coughed on the customers after telling them they were too close.

Video footage from the fight shows the woman telling the group, “you’re supposed to be six feet away from me,” before the fight broke out.

WATCH: Saturday night dinner at Saltgrass Steakhouse in Little Rock turned violent after one customer was upset about the lack of social distancing.

Hear from someone who saw it all go down tonight on @KARK4News and @FOX16News

Warning: profanity is used. pic.twitter.com/wsez397453 — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) June 29, 2020

As the situation escalated, at least 10 people got involved. Witnesses said the woman’s boyfriend even hit someone with a glass bottle.

One witness, Seth Crews, told KARK 4 News that the situation could have been avoided.

“I think if just someone is telling you to stay away from them, you probably shouldn’t get near them, and maybe if you don’t want to get Coronavirus, don’t go to a restaurant,” he said.

No charges have been filed, but the incident highlights an issue of regulating social distancing in restaurants.

Arkansas has allowed restaurants to reopen in recent weeks but, according to KATV, unruliness has been linked to the reopening as people flout social distancing guidelines put in place to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.