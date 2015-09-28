Meet the woman whose unique strategies can save divorcing couples a lot of time and money

Bravo Bravo’s ‘Untying the Knot’ star Vikki S. Ziegler, Esq. is a practicing attorney of matrimonial law in NY and NJ.

Attorney and mediator Vicki Ziegler is returning to Bravo with a second season of her series, “Untying the Knot,” on Sunday, November 8 at 9 p.m. And Business Insider has the exclusive first look at Season 2.

On the show, Ziegler works with divorcing couples who find themselves at a stalemate and helps them to divvy up their most prized possessions in order to move forward with their lives. Those items can range from the family’s beloved pet pig to a crazy expensive Lamborghini.

“When people are getting a divorce they fight over anything,” Ziegler explains in the Season 2 trailer.

Bravo Appraisers Michael and Mark Millea return for Season 2 of Bravo’s ‘Unytying the Knot.’

Expert appraisers Michael and Mark Millea also return for the show’s sophomore season to evaluate the items in contention so Ziegler can make her recommendations fairly.

For those who watched Season 1 and loved it, Bravo has extended Season 2’s episodes from a half hour to an hour. Also, each episode will feature Ziegler’s take on a number of legal topics, including prenuptial agreements.

Watch BI’s exclusive first look at “Untying the Knot’s” second season trailer below:



After its Sunday premiere, the show will move to its regularly scheduled time on Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

