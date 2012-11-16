Bravo's Silicon Valley Reality Star Says The Experience Has 'Been A Nightmare'

A few weeks ago, Bravo’s new reality show “Start-Ups: Silicon Valley” aired its first episode.



All of the drama was boosted by Randi Zuckerberg, sister of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. She’s the show’s executive producer and she’s already launched a casting call for a New York spinoff.

Videoblogger Sarah Austin was immediately cast as the catty blonde girl. She told the cameras it takes her an average of two hours to get ready every day and she wore nothing but a spray tan and a few strategically placed leaves to a toga party.

All of the public scrutiny hasn’t been easy on Austin.

“It’s been a nightmare,” she tells Reuters’ Gerry Shih. “I’ve had a lot of figures in Silicon Valley tell me that it was a mistake. I think sometimes that it wasn’t worth it.”

Her fellow castmate Hermoine Way is handling infamy a little bit better.

She tweeted:

This is why doing a TV show was worth it- I keep receiving emails from students across the country like this one: facebook.com/hermioneway/po… — hermioneway (@hermioneway) November 9, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.