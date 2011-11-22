Bravo's Andy Cohen Is Now A Legit Late-Night Host

Photo: Bravo

David Letterman, Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien…and now Andy Cohen.The New York Times‘ Bill Carter is reporting that Cohen’s late-night talk show, “What What Happens: Live,” will expand to five nights a week, beginning on January 8.



The show currently runs on Sundays and Mondays at 11 p.m. and will soon air through Thursdays.

Bravo’s official announcement is scheduled for Tuesday.

In addition to being the new kid in the time-slot, Cohen stands out another reason: he is the network’s Executive Vice President of Programming.

Cohen’s position at the network did bring about some hesitation, according to Carter:

“Francis Berwick, the president of Bravo, said the network “did hesitate a bit” before deciding to turn its top program executive into a five-night a week late-night host. But she said, “It’s a very unique situation for a very unique person.””

But any apprehension has been taken care of — “Mr. Cohen is giving up his executive vice president title, though he will remain in charge of program and talent development for the network.”(And keep his executive producer title on several of the network’s shows.)

Now take a look at A DAY IN THE LIFE behind the scenes of “Watch What Happens: Live”>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.